Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 6-7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 6, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALHOJAJI, ZIKRA Z Appoints: AL-HAJAJI, AHMED M DITECH FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: NEWREZ LLC GIUFFRE, JOSEPH F Appoints: GIUFFRE, ANDREA S MIKIEWICZ, WILLIAM C Appoints: KAISER, DEBORA J WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC   Powers of Attorney Recorded October 7, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOIANO, MARIA A Appoints: FERGE, STEPHEN J ...

