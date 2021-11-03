Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Republican candidates in lead for Supreme Court seats

Republican candidates in lead for Supreme Court seats

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021 0

Based on unofficial results, Republican candidates had leads for both state Supreme Court seats in the 7th Judicial District. Elena F. Cariola and Jim Walsh, both running on the Republican and Conservative lines, held leads over Maurice Verrillo and Deral Givens, running on the Democratic and Working Families lines, with absentee ballots still to be counted. Walsh, ...

