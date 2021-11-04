Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Foes of death penalty offer spiritual support at executions

By: The Associated Press DAVID CRARY November 4, 2021 0

NEW YORK — After Sister Barbara Battista, a Roman Catholic nun staunchly opposed to the death penalty, agreed to accompany a condemned man at his execution in federal prison, she wondered doubtfully, "Am I just part of this whole killing machine?" "The answer is 'No,'" she decided, proceeding with her mission to the death chamber in ...

