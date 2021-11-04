Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Easement: Tarsel v. Trombino

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Easement Improvements – Right to repair Tarsel v. Trombino CA 19-02309 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiffs have an easement over a private road and strip of land owned by the defendant, which provides access to their driveway and property. The plaintiffs approached the defendant about paving the ...

