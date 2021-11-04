Fourth Department – Notice of intent to file claim: Smith v. State of New York

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Notice of intent to file claim Timely filing – Prior notice filed and withdrawn Smith v. State of New York CA 20-00663 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant commenced an action on behalf of the estate of the decedent, an deceased former inmate in a correctional facility, alleging negligence ...

