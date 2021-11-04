Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 25, 2021           91 NOT PROVIDED KETMAR DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION to BISHOF, MELISSA et ano Property Address: 15 EVESHAM PLACE, PITTSFORD NY Liber: 12577 Page: 0467 Tax Account: 178.03-2-48 Full Sale Price: $265,000.00 14428 DIAMOND, KAREN M et ano to BARNES, CATHERINE A Property Address: 209 GREENWAY BLVD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12577 ...

