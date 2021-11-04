Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 8, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 8, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE XPEDIENT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS 144 FAIRPORT VILLAGE LANDING 181, FAIRPORT NY 14450 MONROE KILLINGS, HENRY L & LOCKHART, SHAWNA E DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ROSA, RICHARD 25 YARKER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - ROGERS, TRACY 281 MILL STREET APT 26, ROCHESTER NY 14614 - - SUOZZI, JENNIFER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo