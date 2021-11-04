Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded October 8, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AMY BETH PLUMMER et ano DBA BUGGY TOWN MERCANTILE 145 E CHESTNUT STREET, MIFFLINBURG PA 17844 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $20,021.00 ANDREA KELLY DBA GOLDEN THREAD NEEDLE ARTS 99 SUPERIOR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14625 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: ...

