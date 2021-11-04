Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 25, 2021        116 NOT PROVIDED AJR REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC & COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY Property Address: 432 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: BANK OF AMERICA NA Amount: $4,000,000.00 GALLINA DEVELOPMENT CORP & GALLINA DEVELOPMENT CORP Property Address: 150 MILE CROSSING BOULEVARD, GATES NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: ...

