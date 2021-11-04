Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 8, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 8, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CITIBANK NA Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC DEVRIES, DONALD J Appoints: DEVRIES, PAUL A DEVRIES, EVELYN H Appoints: DEVRIES, PAUL A DEVRIES, PAUL A Appoints: DEVRIES, DONALD J DIPAOLA, JOHN Appoints: DIPAOLA, JUDITH KLOS, ROBERT C Appoints: HUNTER, AMY L LAMONICA, ROSE Appoints: LAMONICA, DAVID SNOW, GERALDINE H Appoints: LEBLANC, LAURIANNE L REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY GENUT, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo