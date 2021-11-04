Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / New trial ordered in DWI case

New trial ordered in DWI case

By: Bennett Loudon November 4, 2021 0

A state appeals court has reversed a drunk driving conviction and ordered a new trial because of the judge failed to grant a defense request to excuse two prospective jurors. Defendant Usman Majid was convicted in October 2019 in Nassau County District Court of driving while intoxicated, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a New York ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo