EXPLAINER: What vaccine mandate means for firms and workers

By: The Associated Press TOM KRISHER and PAUL WISEMAN November 5, 2021 0

The Biden administration's sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies. President Joe Biden described the rules issued Thursday as urgently needed to get more Americans inoculated. Though confirmed viral cases and deaths have fallen sharply since the start of the year, they remain dangerously high, especially in some areas ...

