Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 26, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 26, 2021          78  NOT PROVIDED LEROY, H JAMES to LEROY, HARVEY JAMES et ano Property Address: 4855 CULVER ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12578 Page: 0483 Tax Account: 062.51-1-13.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BARAKOTI, DAL B et ano to WATSON, DANIEL J Property Address: 6 LEANNA CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

