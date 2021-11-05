Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 12, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 12, 2021 CORPORATION NAME FILED CHOSEN GOODNESS AND MERCY CHURCH 32 MAIN STREET, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 EKLOU, AGATHE SITSOFE 20 SEDGLEY PARK, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT BARLEY FINANCIAL SERVICES 3445 WINTON PLACE 117, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - BARLEY, ROBERT JR 27 GLEN ACRE DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - ...

