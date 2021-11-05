Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 8, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded October 8, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT REESE, NOVALUS 285 ORMOND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: ROBINSON, JAMES D JR 28 KINGS HIGHWAY APARTMENT 6, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $1,395.00 SANDERS, SHAMEL S 317 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 SMITH, TEASHE 100 HOLBROOKE STREET, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo