Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 12, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC GARBACK, BETTY J Appoints: SILLICK, BARBARA L GECAS, ALEXANDER J Appoints: GECAS, ARUNAS M GECAS, RUTH M Appoints: GECAS, ARUNAS M JONES, BLAINE Appoints: BEAL, HEATHER K RIVERA, JOSE E Appoints: RIVERA, ARMANDO ...

