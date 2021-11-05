Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / OSHA regulations likely to be challenged

OSHA regulations likely to be challenged

New regulations burden companies

By: Bennett Loudon November 5, 2021 0

As anticipated, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued regulations requiring workers at private companies with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly, but the rules are expected to be challenged in court. The OSHA emergency temporary standard for private employers was released Thursday and published Friday in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo