Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / IP Frontiers: Proposed rules for the Copyright Claims Board

IP Frontiers: Proposed rules for the Copyright Claims Board

By: Wayne F. Reinke November 9, 2021 0

The Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act of 2020 (the CASE Act) included a direction from Congress to create the Copyright Claims Board (the “CCB”), a three-member panel giving an option to resolve copyright disputes involving less than $30,000. The CCB is intended to be less complex than Federal Court and be operational by the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo