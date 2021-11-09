Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 28, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 28, 2021        90 14420 ASH, NICOLE T to FREEMAN, MICHAELA C et ano Property Address: 9 VICTORY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12580 Page: 0148 Tax Account: 069-37-3-5 Full Sale Price:  $156,900.00 BUIRCH, TRACIE R et ano to CARTER, ANDREW D et ano Property Address: 3 CANDLEWICK DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY ...

