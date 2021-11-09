Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 13-14-15, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 13-14-15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded October 13, 2021 JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT BONAFEDE, PATRICK J et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BONAFEDES PIZZERIA & PASTA KITCHEN INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARELOCK, ALTON Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARELOCK, ALTON Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARELOCK, ALTON Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARELOCK, ALTON Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo