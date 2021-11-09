Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Oct. 14-15, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Oct. 14-15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 14, 2021 LIEN SATISFIED DUNNING, RICHARD G Favor: PUMPKIN HILL HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC MECHANICS LIEN MAHMOOD, ALI Favor: INTERSTATE HEATING INC Amount: $10,600.00 26 JENNIE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 STAHL PROPERTY ASSOCS III LLC Favor: A&K PAINTING AND WALLPAPER INC Amount: $13,750.00 55 WHITESTONE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14618   Liens Filed Recorded October 15, 2021 LIEN SATISFIED JONES, EDMUND G Favor: DEVONSHIRE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo