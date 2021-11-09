Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 28, 2021         114 NOT PROVIDED BENTON, CHRISTINE STEPHANIE & DINNEEN, NATHAN MICHAEL Property Address: 115 HARWOOD CIRCLE, PENFIELD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount:  $210,000.00 BUTLER, KIMBERLY W Property Address: 121 SQUIRRELS HEATH, PITTSFORD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount:  $158,500.00 DELOSSANTOAGUIRRE, ABNER O & LOSSANTOS, BERENICE DE Property ...

