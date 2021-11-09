Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 14-15, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 14, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CAMPISI, LILLIAN A Appoints: CAMPISI, ANGELO S MOHAMMAD, IBRAHIM Appoints: MOHAMMAD, SHEHERYAR PARK, MIN SOOK Appoints: KIM, MIN YOUNG SCHWANEFLUGEL, FRANKLYN K Appoints: SCHWANEFLUGEL, SALLY C SCHWANEFLUGEL, SALLY C Appoints: SCHWANEFLUGEL, FRANKLYN K SUERO, CAROL E Appoints: BRUNETTE, ROSE MARIE US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: GREGORY ...

