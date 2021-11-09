Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Covid19 Coverage / Whistleblowers to play key role in enforcing vaccine mandate

Whistleblowers to play key role in enforcing vaccine mandate

By: The Associated Press PAUL WISEMAN November 9, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — To enforce President Joe Biden's forthcoming COVID-19 mandate, the U.S. Labor Department is going to need a lot of help. Its Occupational Safety and Health Administration doesn't have nearly enough workplace safety inspectors to do the job. So the government will rely upon a corps of informers to identify violations of the order: Employees ...

