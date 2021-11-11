Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge orders mother to send daughters to public school

Hearing planned to make permanent ruling

By: Bennett Loudon November 11, 2021 0

A judge has ordered a woman who is getting divorced, to enroll her two children in public schools after she decided to home school the children, against the wishes of her husband — the children’s father. State Supreme Court Justice Richard A. Dollinger issued a temporary order requiring that the children be enrolled in public school, ...

