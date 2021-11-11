Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 1, 2021     78 NOT PROVIDED STURN, ROBERT W et ano to BOWMAN, LESLIE Property Address: Liber: 12581 Page: 0435 Tax Account: 080.04-5-34 Full Sale Price: $265,000.00 14420 HOME PRIDE BUILDERS AND DEVELOPERS, INC to MCKEOWN, MOLLIE Property Address: 22 WOOD TRACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12581 Page: 0450 Tax Account: 084.01-1-81 Full Sale Price: $250,000.00 14428 FODGE, RONALD ...

