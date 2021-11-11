Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 18, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 18, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE LORA LANTIS 4975 WEST RIDGE ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 - - LANTIS, LORA 933 FETZNER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - MAIL BOX MARKETING 181 LAKE BREEZE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MONROE HEINER, DAVID W VIDEO PROMOS 181 LAKE BREEZE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MONROE HEINER, DAVID W DOING ...

