Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 16-18, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 16-18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded October 16, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT RINGELSTEIN, BRYAN et ano 8 MERCURY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $10,973.17 Judgments Recorded October 18, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT FITTS, JARQUES et ano 160 VALLEY BROOKE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: COUNTRY MANOR DNB LLC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: ...

