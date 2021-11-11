Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Oct. 18, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 18, 2021 LIEN RELEASE ARNONE, JOANNE Favor: LITTLE PONDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 2 BRIMLEY MANOR, ROCHESTER NY 14612 DELOME, GEROLD R Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 86 MERRICK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 MOORE, KATHLEEN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 338 BENNINGTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

