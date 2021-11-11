Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 1, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 1, 2021         150 NOT PROVIDED BARTON, DALE R & BARTON, SARAH A Property Address: 125 HALE HAVEN DRIVE, PARMA NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $142,400.00 BOWMAN, LESLIE Property Address: 1086 SOUTH CREEK DRIVE, , NY 14580, WEBSTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $212,000.00 BRONSON, CAROL J & SKOLNIK, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo