Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 18, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CILENTO, MICHELLE P Appoints: GANGULY, ANJAN K DERUYSCHER, SHIRLEY A Appoints: DERUYSCHER, DAVID LEWANDOWSKI, ARLENE E Appoints: LEWANDOWSKI, DONALD W PAPPANO, LEANNE K Appoints: CILENTO, MICHELLE P PAPPANO, LEONARD A Appoints: GANGULY, ANJAN K PILGRIM, JORDAN Appoints: PILGRIM, KEDRYN ORRISON TERON, BRENDA I Appoints: BAEZ, ONIX G USA/HUD Appoints: NOVAD MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, LLC

