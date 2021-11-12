Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 3, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 3, 2021        259 NOT PROVIDED ADORNATO, DENISE M Property Address: 124 GRANADA CIRCLE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $6,331.72 ANDREWS, DAWN M Property Address: 63 FREAR DRIVE, , NY 14616, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $9,222.85 BAIN, MADISON & BAIN, MICHAEL Property Address: 1260 MEADOWWOOD ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo