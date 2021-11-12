Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman

New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman

By: The Associated Press November 12, 2021 0

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been arrested for making a death threat against a Republican congressman who voted for the $1 trillion infrastructure package, police said. Kenneth Gasper, 64, was arrested Wednesday for a telephoned death threat against Rep. Andrew Garbarino, Nassau County police said in a news release. Police said Gasper ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo