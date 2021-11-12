Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Homer Plessy, key to ‘separate but equal,’ on road to pardon

Homer Plessy, key to ‘separate but equal,’ on road to pardon

By: The Associated Press JANET McCONNAUGHEY November 12, 2021 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana board on Friday voted to pardon Homer Plessy, whose decision to sit in a "whites-only" railroad car to protest discrimination led to the U.S. Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling affirming state segregation laws. The state Board of Pardons' unanimous decision to clear the Creole man's record of a ...

