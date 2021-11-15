Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 4, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 4, 2021        104  NOT PROVIDED BURELL, BEVERLY A to PAVLYSHYN, MYKHAYLO et ano Property Address: 56 ELBA STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12583 Page: 0104 Tax Account: 135.28-1-51 Full Sale Price: $63,000.00 PERRY, RYAN A to PERRY, HEATHER L et ano Property Address: Liber: 12583 Page: 0313 Tax Account: 017.01-2-1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 RIVERA, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo