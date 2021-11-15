Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 19, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 19, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE IN AND OUT CLEANOUT 706 PAUL RD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 MONROE I|MICHAEL|E|RHODES| ROCHESTER CHAMPIONSHIP PRO WRESTLING 429 STATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - PARROW, MERTON C 789 BRITTON RD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED RHODES, MICHAEL A 706 PAUL ROAD, ROCHESTER ...

