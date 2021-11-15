Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 19, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded October 19, 2021 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT MALTMAN, DEVYN Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: MAYO, FREDDY D Favor: HOFFMAN, NATASHA C et ano Amount: MCCARTHY, KEVIN J Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: MORALES, ANTONIO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES et ano Attorney: ZULEIKA SHEPARD ESQ Amount: NUCELLI, KYLE R Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo