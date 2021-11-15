Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Oct. 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 19, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN SIMRELL, ELIZABETH Favor: BILLS CARPET & FURNITURE CENTER Amount: $3,391.00 7 GOLDEN BELL COURT, FAIRPORT NY 14450

