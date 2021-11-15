Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 4, 2021         122 NOT PROVIDED ALMONTE, FELIX Property Address: 158 MAGEE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: SPECTRA CREDIT UNION Amount: $60,000.00 ARANZULLO, CHRYSTINE LEE & ARANZULLO, JOSEPH DOMINIC Property Address: 31 HELMSFORD WAY, PENFIELD NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,500.00 BRADFORD, TARIQ & SEABROOK, REGINA Property Address: 205 MERRIMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ...

