Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 8, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 8, 2021            87  NOT PROVIDED PALMER, DEVIN L to BOOVENZI-CUBIOTTI, EMILIA et ano Property Address: 136 LYMAN STREET, SWEDEN NY Liber: 12584 Page: 0320 Tax Account: 069.09-5-18 Full Sale Price: $71,000.00 14445 ENES, TIMOTHY R et ano to ENES, WENDY L Property Address: 242 WEST SPRUCE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER ...

