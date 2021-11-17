Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 20-21, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 20-21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded October 20, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT GEE, AMANDA C Favor: DISCOVER BANK JUDGMENT VACATED, SUPREME COURT PMC ECO SUPPLY LLC Favor: FIRST NIAGARA BANK NA et ano SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT DAVISJOHNSON, BRYSON J Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Amount: DEHAVEN, EUNICE LYNNE Favor: NIAGARA’S LAZY LAKES CAMPING RESORT, INC. Amount: THOMAS, MARK Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: TRANSCRIPT ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo