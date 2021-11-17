Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 8, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 8, 2021            171 NOT PROVIDED FRANKLIN, LINDA M & FRANKLIN, ROBERT P Property Address: 13 SUMMER POND WAY, CHILI NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $175,000.00 GRATTAN, MATTHEW J & GRATTAN, VIRGINIA G Property Address: 32 BRYDEN PARK, , NY 14580, WEBSTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

