Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 21, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 21, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ACUFF, FRANK LEE Appoints: ACUFF, KRISTIN L BROWN, ROBERT W Appoints: BROWN, RYAN ROBERT GALETTO, SUZANNE L Appoints: HICKS, ANDREA HOWARD, SUSAN K Appoints: HOWARD, TYLER V SINGLETON, MAMIE R Appoints: MAJORS, CHANTINELL SINGLETON US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC USA/HUD Appoints: INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND NETWORKS CORPORATION

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo