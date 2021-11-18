Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Civil Litigation: Spoiler alert — The ins and outs of spoliation

Civil Litigation: Spoiler alert — The ins and outs of spoliation

By: Thomas F. Knab November 18, 2021 0

In most commercial litigation in the New York courts, the parties and their lawyers spend much effort and expense in discovery. “Discovery” is the pretrial process of obtaining evidence from the opposing party that is or may be relevant to the parties’ claims and defenses. Like most aspects of litigation, discovery is an adversarial process ...

