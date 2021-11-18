Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 9, 2021         63  14420 FITCH, CHRISTINE M et ano to RIZZO, JOSEPH Property Address: 138 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12585 Page: 0265 Tax Account: 069.09-3-13 Full Sale Price: $160,000.00 14428 KUHN, JOHN W to HAWLEY, STEPHEN et ano Property Address: 5693 E BUFFALO ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12585 Page: ...

