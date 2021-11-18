Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 22, 2021 CORPORATION NAME FILED KEOWEE TSALAGI INDIGENOUS MINISTRIES 163 MARLBROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT GENESIS FAMILY CHILD CARE 216 SAWYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - STAAB, JADE KRYSTLE 216 SAWYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - PROVENCE STUDIO PHOTOGRAPHY 240 GNAGE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - KNIGHT, ...

