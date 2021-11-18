Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 21-22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded October 21, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT COWAN, KENNETH 464 GLENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: ARROW FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC APO HOUSEHOLD Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $5,074.58 DOX, SARAH K 108 GILBERT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $6,441.79 ELKINS, MEGHAN 419 SIMPSON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: ...

