Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 9, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 9, 2021          117 NOT PROVIDED BLUELINE HOMES INC Property Address: 22-24 THACKER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $75,000.00 DERIVAN, PEGGY S Property Address: 95 HARDISON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: EVANS BANK, NA Amount: $74,000.00 GALLINA DEVELOPMENT CORP Property Address: 225 MILE CROSSING BOULEVARD, GATES NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo