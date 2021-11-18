Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 22, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 22, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BUJA, LOUISE ANN Appoints: COCILOVA, KRISTINE J COBB, ANNE P Appoints: MUDHOLKAR, ASHOK FIRST KINGDOM PROPERTIES LLC Appoints: GRAHAM, JAMES M MELI, ARMANDO Appoints: MELI, ROSARIA M MELI, DOROTEA J Appoints: MELI, ROSARIA M ZAVA, KATHLEEN A Appoints: BRUNO, DAVID M

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo