Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Oklahoma governor commutes Julius Jones’ death sentence

Oklahoma governor commutes Julius Jones’ death sentence

By: The Associated Press SEAN MURPHY November 18, 2021 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the death sentence of condemned inmate Julius Jones on Thursday, just hours before his scheduled execution. Jones has proclaimed his innocence from death row for more than two decades in the 1999 killing of a suburban Oklahoma City businessman. Stitt commuted the 41-year-old Jones' death sentence to life ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo